Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

