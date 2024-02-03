Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 607 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average is $127.47. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

