Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 570 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

FSLR opened at $141.82 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

