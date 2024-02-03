Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,208 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RITM. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.