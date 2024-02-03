Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,209 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

