CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$163.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.82.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$156.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a one year low of C$117.98 and a one year high of C$156.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

