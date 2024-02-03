CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.87.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.