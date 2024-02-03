Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading Down 12.2%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Celtic Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

