Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.50 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Shares of CLS stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

