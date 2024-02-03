Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 5.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $146.98 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

