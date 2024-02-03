CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.