Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
BATS CBOE opened at $182.79 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets
In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Global Markets
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.