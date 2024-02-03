Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $182.79 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $37,286,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

