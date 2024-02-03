Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CATY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of CATY opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

