Capital Power Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

