Capital Power Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power
Capital Power Stock Performance
CPX opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.