Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.