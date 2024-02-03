Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.69.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

