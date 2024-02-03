Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

