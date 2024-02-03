Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

WOR opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

