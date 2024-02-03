Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590-6.890 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

