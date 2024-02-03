Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on April 17th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 239.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

