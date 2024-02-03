California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

