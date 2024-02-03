Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

