Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.77.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
