Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 47.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

