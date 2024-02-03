CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,740 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

