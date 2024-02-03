Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,242,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

