Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 521,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

