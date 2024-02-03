Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 7,219,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,643. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

