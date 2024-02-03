Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,032 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

