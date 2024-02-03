Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,436 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 22.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 63,823,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,409,555. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

