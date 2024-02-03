Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.20. 2,443,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

