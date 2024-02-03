Cadence Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 14.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,116. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

