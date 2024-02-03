Cadence Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 743,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 12.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 24,324,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600,824. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

