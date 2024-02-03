Cadence Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 13.0% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

