Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 521,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.