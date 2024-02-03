Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after buying an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,116,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

