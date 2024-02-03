Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,621. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

