Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

CNQ stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 7,219,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

