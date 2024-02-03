Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

