Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Byline Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $925.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Byline Bancorp
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.