Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 123,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 979.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

