Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.
Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Byline Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
