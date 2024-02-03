BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

