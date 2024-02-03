Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MET opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

