Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,490 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 152,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $453.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $457.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

