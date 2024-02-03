Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $745,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.