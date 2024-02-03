Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $136.54 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

