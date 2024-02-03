Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.74 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

