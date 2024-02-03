Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

