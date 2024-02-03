Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

