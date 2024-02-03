Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

