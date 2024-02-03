Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $315.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $317.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average is $271.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

