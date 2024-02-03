Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,604,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable



Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

